DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $161.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DoorDash from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.12.

NASDAQ DASH opened at $155.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.15. DoorDash has a one year low of $83.58 and a one year high of $165.07. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of -345.91, a P/E/G ratio of 359.82 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $6,685,709.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $6,685,709.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $895,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,651,994.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,705 shares of company stock valued at $53,125,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,497,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,477,000 after purchasing an additional 94,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,242,000 after purchasing an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,281,000 after buying an additional 242,956 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after buying an additional 3,425,115 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,755,000 after buying an additional 1,246,567 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

