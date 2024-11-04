Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $6.59 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $621.74 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $489.55 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $174.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $622.92 and a 200-day moving average of $626.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,427,129.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,430.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

