Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,886 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total transaction of $414,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,888.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total value of $414,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,888.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,697 shares of company stock worth $7,555,216. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $282.09 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.29 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.