Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,298 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $192.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $89.46 and a 52-week high of $212.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

