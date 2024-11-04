Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 108.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 18.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 188,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $425.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.76 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Baird R W raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

