Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-3.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.38. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.680-2.830 EPS.

Shares of D stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.46. 1,935,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,207. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 140.53%.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

