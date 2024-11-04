Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.250-3.540 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.680-2.830 EPS.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.60. 3,050,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

