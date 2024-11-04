Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.77, but opened at $11.34. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 23,487,953 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 2.3 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.
