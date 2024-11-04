Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.77, but opened at $11.34. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 23,487,953 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 55,194 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 83,110 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000.

