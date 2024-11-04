Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.85 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

