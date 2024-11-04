Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stake Lifted by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 138.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,409 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Oceanside Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 201,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 74,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

