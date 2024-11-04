DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $775.0 million-$777.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.9 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.270-0.320 EPS.
DigitalOcean Trading Up 3.2 %
NYSE:DOCN opened at $40.83 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.83.
DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.63 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCN
DigitalOcean Company Profile
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DigitalOcean
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- November’s Small-Cap Treasures: 3 Stocks Poised for Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Bright Future for Clean Hydrogen Stocks? Analysts Are Watching
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- High-Yield AbbVie Gains Momentum: A 20% Upside Is in Sight
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.