Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stock Price

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s current price.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.86. 832,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,986. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.03. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $86.23 and a 12 month high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.