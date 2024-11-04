Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Pessimistic Forecast for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Price

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.11.
LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.15). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 282,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 22,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,671,000 after purchasing an additional 600,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
