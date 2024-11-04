Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock Price

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.11.

Shares of SEAT stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.95. 428,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,088. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $821.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.68 million. Vivid Seats had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vivid Seats will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 1,680,327 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 289.4% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after buying an additional 1,143,870 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in Vivid Seats by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,695,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after buying an additional 1,076,271 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,690,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vivid Seats by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,336,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,976,000 after acquiring an additional 410,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

