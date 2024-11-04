Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Stock

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:MD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,672. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at $343,783.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $119,769.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,310.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,783.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,100 shares of company stock worth $701,889. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter worth approximately $687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,557,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,892,000 after buying an additional 164,333 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 453,254 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 797.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.