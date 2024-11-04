Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Should You Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.71 and last traded at $134.27. 5,072,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 10,219,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.48.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

