DeepBook Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.82 Million (DEEP)

DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, DeepBook Protocol has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. DeepBook Protocol has a total market cap of $129.69 million and $16.82 million worth of DeepBook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBook Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,895.84 or 0.99486245 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68,487.81 or 0.98897037 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeepBook Protocol Token Profile

DeepBook Protocol launched on October 13th, 2024. DeepBook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. DeepBook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @deepbookonsui. DeepBook Protocol’s official website is deepbook.tech.

Buying and Selling DeepBook Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. DeepBook Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of DeepBook Protocol is 0.05105654 USD and is down -6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $25,338,906.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deepbook.tech/.”

