Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DAY shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dayforce

Dayforce Stock Up 6.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $75.23 on Monday. Dayforce has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86.

In other Dayforce news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $40,746.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,269.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $40,746.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,269.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,528,405. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,643 shares of company stock worth $307,617. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dayforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAY. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Dayforce by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the second quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Dayforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.