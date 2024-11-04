CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $360,000 Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 117.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,872. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

