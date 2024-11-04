CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $229,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,865,000 after purchasing an additional 270,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,859 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,769,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,647,000 after buying an additional 1,529,043 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,395,000 after buying an additional 656,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,742,000 after acquiring an additional 281,791 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IEFA traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $73.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,076,867 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.62.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

