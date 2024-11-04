CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,750,517. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average of $80.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

