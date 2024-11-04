Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.55.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $328.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $340.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

