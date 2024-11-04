CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.62-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.64. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.620-2.660 EPS.
CubeSmart Stock Performance
CUBE stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.33. 1,675,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,238. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,947,704.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $2,085,639.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,663 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,205,194.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344. Insiders own 1.68% of the company's stock.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
