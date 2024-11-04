CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. On average, analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.52 million, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.50. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $24.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

