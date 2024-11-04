Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.30 Per Share

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from Croma Security Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Croma Security Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of Croma Security Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.88) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.74. Croma Security Solutions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 42.18 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 77 ($1.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Get Croma Security Solutions Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roberto Fiorentino sold 248,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.88), for a total transaction of £168,640 ($218,700.56). 56.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Croma Security Solutions Group Company Profile

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Croma Locksmiths; and Croma Fire and Security. The Croma Locksmiths segment supplies, installs, and maintains locks, padlocks, safes, ironmongery, UPVC mechanisms, security shutters, grilles, and doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Croma Security Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croma Security Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.