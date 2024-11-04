Creditcoin (CTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $47.04 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $146.01 million and $47.04 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000340 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 383,085,684 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

