Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 538 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 222.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,738,000. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 124,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $276.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.33 and a 200-day moving average of $263.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.97 and a 12 month high of $283.40.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

