CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 13,832 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,832 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises 2.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of Corning worth $26,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 47,869 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $903,000. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of Corning by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 16,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Corning by 372.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 413,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,662,000 after buying an additional 325,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 404,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,272,000 after buying an additional 25,576 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $48.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.94 and a 12-month high of $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 658.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus raised their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corning

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.