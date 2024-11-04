CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $10.68 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,822 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $78.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa America cut NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

