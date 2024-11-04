Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CORT opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $50.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $182.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $509,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,888.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $509,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,888.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,176.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,101 shares of company stock worth $972,817. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.