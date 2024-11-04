Cookie Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.06 Million (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, Cookie has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Cookie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Cookie has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $265,142.73 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,855.07 or 0.99918719 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,513.30 or 0.99422772 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cookie

Cookie’s genesis date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,792,196 tokens. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 94,615,260.44182332 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02195217 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $266,083.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

