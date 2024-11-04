Conning Inc. Buys 1,185 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nucor by 6.8% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 17.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $143.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $133.42 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,770 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,436. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.