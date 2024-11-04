Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CFLT has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Confluent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62. Confluent has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $35.07.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $187,593.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,271.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Confluent news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $187,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,271.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $4,912,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,561,071.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,453 shares of company stock worth $10,833,388. 13.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Confluent by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,729 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in Confluent by 308.3% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 333,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 251,507 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 29.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 68,880 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 109.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 94,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $1,181,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

