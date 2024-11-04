Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 888.9% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in ANSYS by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 2,800.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $323.75 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

