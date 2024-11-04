Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,418 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 60,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTNQ opened at $73.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average is $71.31. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $61.87 and a 52 week high of $74.45. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

