Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 120 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 71,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,799,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth about $5,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $474.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $481.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.84. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $359.59 and a one year high of $520.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.46%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

