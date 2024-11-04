Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 105,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 35,213 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 870,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,355,000 after buying an additional 93,464 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 507.5% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 225,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,445.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $74.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.32. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.76 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

