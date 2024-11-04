Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in American Financial Group by 402.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10,460.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AFG opened at $127.71 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.62 and a 1 year high of $138.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

