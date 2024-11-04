Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,569 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $75.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $49.64 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

