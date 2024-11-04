Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 203 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $303.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.93. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.35 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.32, a PEG ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

