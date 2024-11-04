COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04, Zacks reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share.
CMPS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. 2,081,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,967. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.03. The stock has a market cap of $324.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.29. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.
In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences N.V. Atai sold 2,660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $16,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,905,774 shares in the company, valued at $41,779,932.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
