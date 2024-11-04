Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $5.87. Companhia Paranaense de Energia shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 793 shares traded.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Trading Up 4.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0641 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

