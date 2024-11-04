Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Comcast stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,513,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $4,117,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 558,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after acquiring an additional 544,123 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

