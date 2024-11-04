CoinLoan (CLT) One Day Volume Hits $0.72

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded 0% higher against the dollar. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $642,079.59 and $0.72 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

