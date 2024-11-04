Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,714 Shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,714 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Papa Johns International worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa Johns International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Papa Johns International by 65.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 225.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Papa Johns International Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $55.26 on Monday. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $78.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.30.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

Papa Johns International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Papa Johns International’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

