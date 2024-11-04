Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 39.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR opened at $372.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $422.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.47.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

