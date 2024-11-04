Cohen Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 453,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grab by 53.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Grab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRAB opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.17 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. Grab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

