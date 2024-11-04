Cohen Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for 1.6% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,750,000 after acquiring an additional 192,652 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,836,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marriott International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,355,000 after buying an additional 33,149 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 613,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,255,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 325,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.39.

MAR opened at $255.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.34 and a 12-month high of $266.58.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

