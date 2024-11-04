Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Insider Dig Howitt Sells 10,982 Shares

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) insider Dig Howitt sold 10,982 shares of Cochlear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$285.20 ($187.63), for a total value of A$3,132,077.38 ($2,060,577.23).
Dig Howitt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 13th, Dig Howitt sold 2,314 shares of Cochlear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$288.92 ($190.08), for a total value of A$668,560.88 ($439,842.68).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24.
Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
