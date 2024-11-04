Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $75.60 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $58.94 and a 1 year high of $82.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. Bank of America boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

